The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have won six games in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Liberty is 5-0-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Owls' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.