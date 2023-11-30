Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have won six games in a row.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|146.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|146.5
|-315
|+250
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Liberty is 5-0-0 ATS this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Owls' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
