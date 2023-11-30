When the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) and Charlotte Hornets (5-11) match up at Barclays Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, Mikal Bridges and Gordon Hayward will be two players to watch.

Hornets vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hornets lost to the Knicks on Tuesday, 115-91. Brandon Miller scored a team-high 18 points (and contributed two assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 18 3 2 1 0 4 Miles Bridges 13 4 2 2 1 2 Mark Williams 12 12 0 1 0 0

Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams' averages for the season are 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 67.4% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Hayward gives 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Hornets receive 14.4 points per game from Miller, plus 4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Terry Rozier averages 20.4 points, 3.3 boards and 5.6 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 26.7 5.1 6.7 1.2 0.2 3.7 Mark Williams 12.7 11.5 1.4 0.7 0.9 0 Gordon Hayward 9.5 4.5 3.7 1 0.3 0.6 Brandon Miller 13.7 3.3 1.9 0.8 0.3 1.7 Miles Bridges 11.9 4.8 1.6 0.9 0.3 1.1

