Gordon Hayward will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Hayward produced four points, six rebounds and six assists in a 115-91 loss versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Hayward's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.3 11.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.5 PRA -- 23.2 20.9 PR -- 18.6 16.4



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

Hayward's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.8.

Allowing 113.9 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Nets give up 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets have conceded 24.5 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 31 15 0 5 2 1 2

