Can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 25:05 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

