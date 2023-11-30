On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Strome averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

