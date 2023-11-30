Capitals vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) will aim to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.
The Capitals' offense has put up 27 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 22 goals. They have not scored a power-play goal over that span, on 25 power-play opportunities. They are 7-2-1 over those games.
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Thursday's game.
Capitals vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have earned a record of 3-2-5 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 11-6-2.
- In the seven games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.
- This season the Capitals registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).
- The Capitals have earned 15 points in their eight games with three or more goals scored.
- Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 7-3-0 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|28th
|2.68
|Goals Scored
|2.32
|31st
|24th
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|2.68
|8th
|26th
|29
|Shots
|28.3
|29th
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|18th
|12th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|5.66%
|32nd
|15th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|17th
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
