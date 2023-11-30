The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-120) Ducks (+100) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have put together a 5-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Washington is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of 19 games this season.

Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Ducks Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 44 (31st) Goals 59 (26th) 51 (2nd) Goals Allowed 76 (26th) 3 (32nd) Power Play Goals 15 (13th) 12 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Washington hit the over three times.

The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Capitals offense's 44 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 51 (2.7 per game).

Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.