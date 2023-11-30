Capitals vs. Ducks November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), John Carlson and Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch.
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,MNMT
Capitals Players to Watch
- Alexander Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (12 points), via collected five goals and seven assists.
- Carlson has one goal and 10 assists, equaling 11 points (0.6 per game).
- Dylan Strome's total of 10 points is via eight goals and two assists.
- Charlie Lindgren (5-2-0) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .934% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled eight assists and 13 goals in 22 games. That's good for 21 points.
- McTavish's 21 points this season, including 10 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.
- This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 16 points, courtesy of three goals (seventh on team) and 13 assists (first).
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, giving up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and collecting 253 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in the league).
Capitals vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|31st
|2.32
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|28th
|8th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|24th
|29th
|28.3
|Shots
|29
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|32nd
|5.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|12th
|17th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|15th
