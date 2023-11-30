The Washington Capitals will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, November 30, with the Ducks having lost seven consecutive games.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT to see the Capitals play the Ducks.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 51 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 44 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 19 5 7 12 11 7 0% John Carlson 19 1 10 11 33 14 - Connor McMichael 19 5 5 10 5 8 34.1% Dylan Strome 19 8 2 10 7 16 53.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 17 4 5 9 16 10 43%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 59 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players