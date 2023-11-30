How to Watch the Capitals vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, November 30, with the Ducks having lost seven consecutive games.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT to see the Capitals play the Ducks.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 51 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 44 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|19
|5
|7
|12
|11
|7
|0%
|John Carlson
|19
|1
|10
|11
|33
|14
|-
|Connor McMichael
|19
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|34.1%
|Dylan Strome
|19
|8
|2
|10
|7
|16
|53.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|17
|4
|5
|9
|16
|10
|43%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks give up 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 59 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|22
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.9%
|Frank Vatrano
|22
|13
|8
|21
|7
|14
|25%
|Ryan Strome
|21
|3
|13
|16
|10
|10
|36.6%
|Troy Terry
|22
|5
|8
|13
|16
|11
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|22
|1
|11
|12
|8
|5
|-
