Capitals vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 30
Going into a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at Honda Center.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Radko Gudas
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Washington gives up 2.7 goals per game (51 total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (-17) ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-110)
|Capitals (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.