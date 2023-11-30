The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

  • Malenstyn has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

