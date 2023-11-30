On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Anthony Mantha going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Mantha has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Mantha has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 12:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:34 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

