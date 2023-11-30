Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
Can we expect Aliaksei Protas scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|12:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
