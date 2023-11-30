Alexander Ovechkin will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks play on Thursday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Ovechkin in the Capitals-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 20:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In four of 19 games this year, Ovechkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Ovechkin has a point in nine games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Ovechkin has an assist in six of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

