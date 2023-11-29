The Orlando Magic (12-5) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on November 29, 2023 at Amway Center.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 2-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 10th.

The Wizards put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 107.4 the Magic give up to opponents.

Washington is 3-10 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, averaging 112.9 points per game, compared to 118.4 on the road. It's the same story defensively, conceding 126.3 points per game at home, compared to 122.4 on the road.

In 2023-24 Washington is allowing 3.9 more points per game at home (126.3) than away (122.4).

The Wizards collect 1.7 fewer assists per game at home (26.9) than on the road (28.6).

Wizards Injuries