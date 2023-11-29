The Washington Wizards' (3-14) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Wednesday, November 29 matchup with the Orlando Magic (12-5) at Amway Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards took care of business in their last matchup 126-107 against the Pistons on Monday. Kyle Kuzma totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ryan Rollins PG Questionable Knee 4 1.3 1.3 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

