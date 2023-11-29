Wizards vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-9.5
|233.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.
- The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington has an 8-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|4
|23.5%
|112.6
|228.7
|107.4
|231.4
|222.6
|Wizards
|10
|58.8%
|116.1
|228.7
|124
|231.4
|236.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).
- The Wizards' 116.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 107.4 the Magic give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 3-10 overall.
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|8-9
|2-3
|10-7
|Magic
|14-3
|0-0
|7-10
Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights
|Wizards
|Magic
|116.1
|112.6
|9
|18
|7-6
|3-0
|3-10
|3-0
|124
|107.4
|29
|5
|3-1
|11-0
|2-2
|10-1
