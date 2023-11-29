Wizards vs. Magic November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southeast Division foes battle when the Orlando Magic (6-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-9) at Amway Center, beginning on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wizards vs. Magic Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
- November 17 at home vs the Knicks
- November 24 at the Bucks
- November 27 at the Pistons
- November 25 at home vs the Hawks
- November 22 at the Hornets
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Tyus Jones is putting up 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's draining 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Wizards are receiving 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- The Wizards are receiving 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Delon Wright this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner averages 21.0 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made treys per contest.
- Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Paolo Banchero posts 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.0 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.0 block.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Wizards
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|115.5
|106.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.2
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.