VMI vs. Navy November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (0-2) will play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Top Players (2022-23)
- Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Navy Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
VMI vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|232nd
|69.4
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|41st
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
