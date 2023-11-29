The Navy Midshipmen (0-2) will play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Navy Game Information

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

VMI vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Navy Rank Navy AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
232nd 69.4 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
41st 64.9 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 9.7 12th
56th 14.8 Assists 11.4 307th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.2 217th

