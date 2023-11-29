The VMI Keydets (2-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Navy vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

VMI vs. Navy Betting Trends (2022-23)

VMI went 10-16-0 ATS last year.

The Keydets had an ATS record of 10-14 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

Navy put together a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

Midshipmen games hit the over 18 out of 28 times last season.

