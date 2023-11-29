The Navy Midshipmen (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • This season, VMI has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen are the rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 99th.
  • The Keydets' 75.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.5 the Midshipmen allow to opponents.
  • VMI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, VMI scored 8.7 more points per game at home (73.2) than away (64.5).
  • The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-69 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force L 64-54 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit W 100-63 Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian - Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American - Cameron Hall

