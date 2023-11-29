The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game begins at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -1.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Virginia and its opponents have scored more than 126.5 points.

Virginia has an average point total of 119.2 in its matchups this year, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% more often than Virginia (3-3-0) this season.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 3 50% 65.3 144.6 53.8 123.2 127.5 Texas A&M 6 85.7% 79.3 144.6 69.4 123.2 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The 65.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Aggies give up.

Virginia has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 3-3-0 3-3 2-4-0 Texas A&M 5-2-0 2-0 5-2-0

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Texas A&M 15-1 Home Record 15-1 6-5 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.