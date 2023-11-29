The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will meet the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 72.8 149th
6th 60.5 Points Allowed 66.5 71st
298th 29.6 Rebounds 34.0 54th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th
24th 15.7 Assists 12.5 221st
2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.