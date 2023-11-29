The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will meet the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 72.8 149th 6th 60.5 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 298th 29.6 Rebounds 34.0 54th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th 24th 15.7 Assists 12.5 221st 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

