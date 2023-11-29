The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Virginia has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.

Texas A&M has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

So far this year, five out of the Aggies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Virginia considerably higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (71st).

With odds of +8000, Virginia has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

