How to Watch Virginia vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) play the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 292nd.
- The Cavaliers record just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Aggies give up (69.4).
- Virginia has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Virginia fared better in home games last year, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.
- The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
- Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|W 56-54
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.