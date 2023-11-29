The Auburn Tigers (4-1) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 150.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 150.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total for Virginia Tech's games this season is 144.7 points, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Virginia Tech has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Virginia Tech has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hokies have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia Tech has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 40% 82.4 159.3 66.4 134.3 148.5 Virginia Tech 4 57.1% 76.9 159.3 67.9 134.3 141.6

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies' 76.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.4 the Tigers give up.

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 2-3-0 2-2 2-3-0 Virginia Tech 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Virginia Tech 14-2 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

