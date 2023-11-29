Virginia Tech vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-9.5)
|150.5
|-500
|+340
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-9.5)
|151.5
|-480
|+360
Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have hit the over twice this season.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Virginia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
