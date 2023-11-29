The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-9.5) 151.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Tigers games have hit the over twice this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Virginia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

