The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, Virginia Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 313th.
  • The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up (66.4).
  • Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
  • The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic L 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso - Cassell Coliseum

