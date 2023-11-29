The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Virginia Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 313th.

The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up (66.4).

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.

The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

