How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Bellarmine vs Louisville (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston College vs Vanderbilt (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Georgia vs Florida State (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Duke vs Arkansas (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Virginia Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 313th.
- The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up (66.4).
- Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
- The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
