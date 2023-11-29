Wednesday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (6-1) and Richmond Spiders (4-2) matching up at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Richmond 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.3)

Wichita State (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Wichita State has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Richmond, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Shockers have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spiders have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (49th in college basketball).

Richmond grabs 32 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball), compared to the 33 of its opponents.

Richmond connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

Richmond has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 7.7 per game (second in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.