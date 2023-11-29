The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
  • Richmond has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
  • The Shockers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 351st.
  • The Spiders score 10.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Shockers give up (68.7).
  • Richmond is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).
  • At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.7.
  • At home, Richmond drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Colorado L 64-59 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 UNLV W 82-65 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Queens W 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary - Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.