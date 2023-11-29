Richmond vs. Wichita State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will play the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)
- Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Richmond vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|190th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
