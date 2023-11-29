Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Rasmus Sandin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Sandin has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|27:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:53
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Home
|L 3-0
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
