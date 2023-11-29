Wednesday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (5-3) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) clashing at Chartway Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Radford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Radford vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 72, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-2.2)

Radford (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Old Dominion is 2-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Radford's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Monarchs are 1-2-0 and the Highlanders are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 75.5 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Radford comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. It grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9.

Radford makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

Radford has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 12.9 (244th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (314th in college basketball).

