How to Watch Radford vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41.1% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
- Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 233rd.
- The Highlanders' 75.5 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Monarchs give up.
- Radford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Radford scored 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (65.9).
- At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.4.
- Radford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|W 82-72
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|W 100-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Dedmon Center
