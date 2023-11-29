The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41.1% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.

Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 233rd.

The Highlanders' 75.5 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Monarchs give up.

Radford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Radford scored 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (65.9).

At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.4.

Radford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).

