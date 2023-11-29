Old Dominion vs. Radford November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will face the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Radford Top Players (2022-23)
- DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Radford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|40th
|40th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|341st
|10.6
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
