The Radford Highlanders (5-3) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Radford matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-1.5) 133.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-1.5) 133.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Radford Betting Trends

Old Dominion has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total once this season.

Radford has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four Highlanders games this year have hit the over.

