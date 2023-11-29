Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
Should you wager on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 45 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
