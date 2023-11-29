Should you wager on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 45 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

