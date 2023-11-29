On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Martin Fehervary going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

