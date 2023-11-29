Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 126-107 win over the Pistons (his last game) Poole produced 10 points.

Now let's examine Poole's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 16.5 Rebounds -- 2.6 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.5 PRA -- 23.5 23 PR -- 19.9 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Magic

Poole is responsible for taking 16.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.8 per game.

He's put up 6.7 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 107.4 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 39.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, giving up 22.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Jordan Poole vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 38 21 4 6 2 1 0 11/3/2022 24 11 2 2 1 0 0

