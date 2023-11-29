James Madison vs. Buffalo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center as heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|James Madison
|-22.5
|162.5
James Madison Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 162.5 points.
- The average total in James Madison's outings this year is 172.5, 10.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dukes are 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- James Madison (4-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 55% more often than Buffalo (1-3-0) this year.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 162.5
|% of Games Over 162.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|James Madison
|2
|40%
|92.0
|162.5
|80.5
|164.5
|151.3
|Buffalo
|1
|25%
|70.5
|162.5
|84.0
|164.5
|146.5
Additional James Madison Insights & Trends
- The Dukes put up 8.0 more points per game (92.0) than the Bulls allow (84.0).
- James Madison is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 84.0 points.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|James Madison
|4-1-0
|0-0
|5-0-0
|Buffalo
|1-3-0
|0-0
|2-2-0
James Madison vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|James Madison
|Buffalo
|11-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|8-6
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|86.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
