The James Madison Dukes (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-22.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-22.5) 160.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

James Madison has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Dukes have gone over the point total every time.

Buffalo has won one game against the spread this year.

Bulls games have hit the over twice this year.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 81st in the country. It is way higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.