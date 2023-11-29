How to Watch James Madison vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).
- In games James Madison shoots better than 51.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Dukes are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 209th.
- The Dukes record eight more points per game (92) than the Bulls give up (84).
- James Madison has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 84 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- James Madison posted 86.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.
- The Dukes ceded 65.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).
- When playing at home, James Madison drained 1.9 more treys per game (9.4) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to on the road (33.1%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|W 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Fresno State
|W 95-64
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
