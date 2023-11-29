The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).

In games James Madison shoots better than 51.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Dukes are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 209th.

The Dukes record eight more points per game (92) than the Bulls give up (84).

James Madison has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 84 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison posted 86.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.

The Dukes ceded 65.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).

When playing at home, James Madison drained 1.9 more treys per game (9.4) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule