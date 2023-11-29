Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
Can we anticipate Hendrix Lapierre lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lapierre stats and insights
- Lapierre has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Lapierre has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
