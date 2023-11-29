The East Carolina Pirates (2-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Hampton Pirates (0-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Hampton Pirates have dropped five games straight.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Hampton vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Hampton Pirates average 10.2 fewer points per game (44.6) than the East Carolina Pirates allow (54.8).

East Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 44.6 points.

The East Carolina Pirates put up the same amount of points as the Hampton Pirates allow (67).

East Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 67 points.

Hampton is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 67 points.

This year the East Carolina Pirates are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hampton Pirates concede.

The Hampton Pirates' 32.3 shooting percentage is 8.4 lower than the East Carolina Pirates have conceded.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Cheyenne Talbot: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ariana Wilkes: 3.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%

3.2 PTS, 41.7 FG% Le'Asia Foreman: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%

Hampton Schedule