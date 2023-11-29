George Mason vs. NJIT: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The George Mason Patriots (5-1) are heavy favorites (-20) as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
George Mason vs. NJIT Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|George Mason
|-20
|137
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137 points three times.
- George Mason has had an average of 134.2 points in its games this season, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Patriots are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- George Mason has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Patriots have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -5714 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from George Mason, based on the moneyline, is 98.3%.
George Mason vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137
|% of Games Over 137
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|3
|50%
|72.0
|134.6
|62.2
|142
|138.6
|NJIT
|3
|60%
|62.6
|134.6
|79.8
|142
|135.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- The 72.0 points per game the Patriots put up are 7.8 fewer points than the Highlanders give up (79.8).
- George Mason is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 79.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
George Mason vs. NJIT Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|4-2-0
|0-0
|3-3-0
|NJIT
|1-4-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
George Mason vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|NJIT
|14-2
|Home Record
|5-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-15
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-1
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.8
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.