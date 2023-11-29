The George Mason Patriots (3-0) meet the NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Information

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

George Mason vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th 128th 13.7 Assists 11.2 319th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.4 40th

