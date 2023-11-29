How to Watch George Mason vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (5-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- This season, the Patriots have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- George Mason has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 333rd.
- The Patriots average 7.8 fewer points per game (72) than the Highlanders give up (79.8).
- George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Mason put up 74.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last year, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|L 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|W 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
