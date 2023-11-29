Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We have you covered here.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Herndon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
