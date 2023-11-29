When the Washington Capitals face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kuznetsov averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 25:05 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:22 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.