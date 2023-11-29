On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Dylan Strome going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in six of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Strome has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

